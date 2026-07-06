Unite For the Fourth: Kailua Independence Day Parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014323" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) march during the Kailua

Independence Day Parade in Kailua, Hawaii, July 4, 2026. MCBH participates in the annual Kailua Independence Day Parade to strengthen local partnerships and project readiness while celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)