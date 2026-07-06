Unite For the Fourth: Kailua Independence Day Parade

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) march during the Kailua
Independence Day Parade in Kailua, Hawaii, July 4, 2026. MCBH participates in the annual Kailua Independence Day Parade to strengthen local partnerships and project readiness while celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 19:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014323
|VIRIN:
|260704-M-GP262-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111834371
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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