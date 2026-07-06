(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Unite For the Fourth: Kailua Independence Day Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) march during the Kailua
    Independence Day Parade in Kailua, Hawaii, July 4, 2026. MCBH participates in the annual Kailua Independence Day Parade to strengthen local partnerships and project readiness while celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014323
    VIRIN: 260704-M-GP262-1001
    Filename: DOD_111834371
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unite For the Fourth: Kailua Independence Day Parade, by LCpl Samuel Estridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video