Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division host Change of Command

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, host a change of command ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, July 09, 2027. During the ceremony, Col. Clay Readinger relinquished command of the battalion to Col. Patrick Lambert. Readinger and Lambert are both natives of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Del Castillo and Sgt. Alexander Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 19:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014321
|VIRIN:
|260709-M-MA692-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111834199
|Length:
|00:50:41
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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