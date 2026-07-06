Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division host Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014321" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, host a change of command ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, July 09, 2027. During the ceremony, Col. Clay Readinger relinquished command of the battalion to Col. Patrick Lambert. Readinger and Lambert are both natives of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Del Castillo and Sgt. Alexander Peterson)