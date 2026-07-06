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    Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division host Change of Command

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Alexander Peterson and Lance Cpl. Ricardo DelCastillo

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, host a change of command ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, July 09, 2027. During the ceremony, Col. Clay Readinger relinquished command of the battalion to Col. Patrick Lambert. Readinger and Lambert are both natives of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Del Castillo and Sgt. Alexander Peterson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 19:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014321
    VIRIN: 260709-M-MA692-1001
    Filename: DOD_111834199
    Length: 00:50:41
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    USMC, 1st Marine Division, Command, Blue Diamond, Headquarters, COC

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