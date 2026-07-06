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    Rear Adm. Hakimzadeh Welcomes USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) to Norfolk Naval Shipyard

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    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Video by Cole Fraser 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Check out this message from our Shipyard Commander, Rear Adm. Kavon 'Hak' Hakimzadeh, as he welcomes USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) to America's Shipyard!

    Check out the full arrival story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/569529/norfolk-naval-shipyard-welcomes-uss-gerald-r-ford-its-first-planned-incremental-availability

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 16:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014314
    VIRIN: 260707-N-OQ665-8510
    Filename: DOD_111833948
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Rear Adm. Hakimzadeh Welcomes USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) to Norfolk Naval Shipyard, by Cole Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

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