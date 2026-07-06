Check out this message from our Shipyard Commander, Rear Adm. Kavon 'Hak' Hakimzadeh, as he welcomes USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) to America's Shipyard!
Check out the full arrival story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/569529/norfolk-naval-shipyard-welcomes-uss-gerald-r-ford-its-first-planned-incremental-availability
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 16:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014314
|VIRIN:
|260707-N-OQ665-8510
|Filename:
|DOD_111833948
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rear Adm. Hakimzadeh Welcomes USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) to Norfolk Naval Shipyard, by Cole Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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