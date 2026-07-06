Exercise High Plains Thunder overview

Soldiers assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activities San Diego and Fort Carson conducted multiple training repetitions with different types of livestock during Exercise High Plains Thunder at the University of Wyoming in Laramie Wyo., March 26, 2026 (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
1st interview: Derek Scasta
2nd Interview: Lt. Col. Craig Calkins
3rd interview: Lt. Col. Diane Colette
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 16:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014313
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-IP596-5425
|Filename:
|DOD_111833914
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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