(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Exercise High Plains Thunder overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activities San Diego and Fort Carson conducted multiple training repetitions with different types of livestock during Exercise High Plains Thunder at the University of Wyoming in Laramie Wyo., March 26, 2026 (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    1st interview: Derek Scasta
    2nd Interview: Lt. Col. Craig Calkins
    3rd interview: Lt. Col. Diane Colette

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 16:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014313
    VIRIN: 260326-A-IP596-5425
    Filename: DOD_111833914
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: WYOMING, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise High Plains Thunder overview, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video