Soldiers assigned to Public Health Command - Pacific learn how to inspect cuts of meat during Exercise High Plains Thunder at the University of Wyoming in Laramie Wyo., March 26, 2026 (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
1st interview: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Roger Mainville
2nd Interview: Cody Gifford
3rd interview: Col. Gregory Reppas
4th Interview: 1st Sgt. Carlos Trujillo
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 16:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014312
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-IP596-6814
|Filename:
|DOD_111833911
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise High Plains Thunder- Food inspector training, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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