Exercise High Plains Thunder- K9 air Medivac

Soldiers assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activities San Diego and Fort Carson execute K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care during Exercise High Plains Thunder in Laramie Wyo., March 25, 2026 (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
1st Interview: Cpt. Jessica Schall
2nd interview: Cpt Amy Compton
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 16:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014311
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-IP596-3669
|Filename:
|DOD_111833910
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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