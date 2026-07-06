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    Exercise High Plains Thunder- training with horses

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    WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activities San Diego and Fort Carson learn about equine handling during Exercise High Plains Thunder at the University of Wyoming in Laramie Wyo., March 25, 2026 (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    1st interview: Elias Hutchinson
    2nd interview: Spc. Samantha Collantes
    3rd interview: Cpt. Jessica Schall

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 16:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014310
    VIRIN: 260325-A-IP596-7207
    Filename: DOD_111833908
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: WYOMING, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise High Plains Thunder- training with horses, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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