Soldiers assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activities San Diego and Fort Carson learn about equine handling during Exercise High Plains Thunder at the University of Wyoming in Laramie Wyo., March 25, 2026 (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
1st interview: Elias Hutchinson
2nd interview: Spc. Samantha Collantes
3rd interview: Cpt. Jessica Schall
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 16:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014310
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-IP596-7207
|Filename:
|DOD_111833908
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise High Plains Thunder- training with horses, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.