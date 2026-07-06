Exercise High Plains Thunder- training with sheep

Soldiers assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activities San Diego and Fort Carson learn how to work with sheep during Exercise High Plains Thunder at the University of Wyoming in Laramie Wyo., March 24, 2026 (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
1st interview: Sgt. Melody Peterson
2nd interview Sgt. 1st Class Jared Donnell
3rd interview: Sgt. Shyyandria Walker
4th interview: Staff Sgt. Cardwell
5th Interview: Whit Stewart
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 16:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014307
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-IP596-7984
|Filename:
|DOD_111833905
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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