Exercise High Plains Thunder- training with cows

Soldiers assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activities San Diego and Fort Carson learn how work with cows during Exercise High Plains Thunder at the University of Wyoming in Laramie Wyo., March 23, 2026 (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
1st Interview: Capt. William Galbreth
2nd interview: Ben Hollinger
3rd Interview: Spc. Lauren Galvin
4th Interview: Sgt. Ramon Carrion
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 16:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014306
|VIRIN:
|260323-A-IP596-2157
|Filename:
|DOD_111833903
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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