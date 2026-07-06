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    Exercise High Plains Thunder- training with cows

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    WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activities San Diego and Fort Carson learn how work with cows during Exercise High Plains Thunder at the University of Wyoming in Laramie Wyo., March 23, 2026 (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    1st Interview: Capt. William Galbreth
    2nd interview: Ben Hollinger
    3rd Interview: Spc. Lauren Galvin
    4th Interview: Sgt. Ramon Carrion

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 16:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014306
    VIRIN: 260323-A-IP596-2157
    Filename: DOD_111833903
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: WYOMING, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise High Plains Thunder- training with cows, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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