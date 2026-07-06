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    FBI New Orleans: Video of July 10 Briefing Supporting Baton Rouge Landfill Search

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    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Courtesy Video

    FBI Field Offices

    On July 10th, FBI New Orleans participated in a pre-operation site briefing with law enforcement, fire, and EMS partners who will assist in the search for 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather at the East Baton Rouge Parish North Landfill in Zachary, Louisiana beginning July 13, 2026. Briefings like these will be held each morning as the search progresses.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 17:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014304
    VIRIN: 260710-D-D0355-6458
    Filename: DOD_111833815
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US

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