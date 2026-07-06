FBI New Orleans: Video of July 10 Briefing Supporting Baton Rouge Landfill Search

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014304" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On July 10th, FBI New Orleans participated in a pre-operation site briefing with law enforcement, fire, and EMS partners who will assist in the search for 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather at the East Baton Rouge Parish North Landfill in Zachary, Louisiana beginning July 13, 2026. Briefings like these will be held each morning as the search progresses.