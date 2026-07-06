FBI New Orleans: Video of July 10 Briefing Supporting Baton Rouge Landfill Search

On July 10th, FBI New Orleans participated in a pre-operation site briefing with law enforcement, fire, and EMS partners who will assist in the search for 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather at the East Baton Rouge Parish North Landfill in Zachary, Louisiana beginning July 13, 2026. Briefings like these will be held each morning as the search progresses.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 17:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014304
|VIRIN:
|260710-D-D0355-6458
|Filename:
|DOD_111833815
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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