Five Sisters Race B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014298" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Five Sisters Race took place off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as part of Sail 250 events, July 9-10, 2026. The Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (United States), Gorch Fock (Germany), Sagres (Portugal) and Mircea (Romania) are all sister ships and act as training vessels for their respective countries. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video from Coast Guard Cutter Stone)