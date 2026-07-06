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    Five Sisters Race B-Roll

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    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rajesh Harrilal 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northeast     

    The Five Sisters Race took place off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as part of Sail 250 events, July 9-10, 2026. The Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (United States), Gorch Fock (Germany), Sagres (Portugal) and Mircea (Romania) are all sister ships and act as training vessels for their respective countries. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video from Coast Guard Cutter Stone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 14:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014298
    VIRIN: 260709-G-OP320-7468
    Filename: DOD_111833464
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle
    Five Sisters Race

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