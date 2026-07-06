Five Sisters Race B-Roll

The Five Sisters Race took place off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as part of Sail 250 events, July 9-10, 2026. The Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (United States), Gorch Fock (Germany), Sagres (Portugal) and Mircea (Romania) are all sister ships and act as training vessels for their respective countries. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video from Coast Guard Cutter Stone)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 14:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014298
|VIRIN:
|260709-G-OP320-7468
|Filename:
|DOD_111833464
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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