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    72nd Aerial Port Squadron loads passengers, cargo onto a C-17

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    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Ruth 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 72nd Aerial Port Squadron load a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft with passengers and cargo at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 14, 2026. The aircraft transported the passengers to Joint Base Charleston, North Carolina to complete Annual Training requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 14:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1014296
    VIRIN: 260622-F-FI028-1001
    Filename: DOD_111833439
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

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    This work, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron loads passengers, cargo onto a C-17, by A1C Caleb Ruth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Okies
    PAX
    cargo loading
    passenger loading
    Annual Tour
    72nd APS

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