72nd Aerial Port Squadron loads passengers, cargo onto a C-17

Members of the 72nd Aerial Port Squadron load a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft with passengers and cargo at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 14, 2026. The aircraft transported the passengers to Joint Base Charleston, North Carolina to complete Annual Training requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 14:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1014296
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-FI028-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111833439
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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