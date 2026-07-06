Coast Guard Catastrophic Incident Search and Rescue flood response training

Coast Guard members participate in urban search and rescue training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, April 3, 2026. The training challenged crews to locate, access and rescue simulated disaster victims in a complex urban environment while strengthening interoperability, technical rescue capabilities and readiness to respond to catastrophic incidents. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jose Hernandez & Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 14:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014295
|VIRIN:
|260403-G-CS621-5815
|Filename:
|DOD_111833434
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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