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    Coast Guard Catastrophic Incident Search and Rescue flood response training

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    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    Coast Guard members participate in urban search and rescue training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, April 3, 2026. The training challenged crews to locate, access and rescue simulated disaster victims in a complex urban environment while strengthening interoperability, technical rescue capabilities and readiness to respond to catastrophic incidents. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jose Hernandez & Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014295
    VIRIN: 260403-G-CS621-5815
    Filename: DOD_111833434
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: US

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    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center

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