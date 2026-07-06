Petty Officer 1st Class Courtney Gray personality feature

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014294" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Courtney Gray, a Boatswains Mate assigned to the Pacific Strike Team, shares what drives her passion for service and the experiences that have shaped her Coast Guard career. Boatswain's mates are responsible for vessel operations, navigation, seamanship, law enforcement, and leading crews during maritime operations across the service's missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)