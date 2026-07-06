Petty Officer 1st Class Courtney Gray personality feature

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Courtney Gray, a Boatswains Mate assigned to the Pacific Strike Team, shares what drives her passion for service and the experiences that have shaped her Coast Guard career. Boatswain's mates are responsible for vessel operations, navigation, seamanship, law enforcement, and leading crews during maritime operations across the service's missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 14:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014294
|VIRIN:
|260403-G-CS621-3379
|Filename:
|DOD_111833429
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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