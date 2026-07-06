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    Petty Officer 1st Class Courtney Gray personality feature

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    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Courtney Gray, a Boatswains Mate assigned to the Pacific Strike Team, shares what drives her passion for service and the experiences that have shaped her Coast Guard career. Boatswain's mates are responsible for vessel operations, navigation, seamanship, law enforcement, and leading crews during maritime operations across the service's missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 14:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014294
    VIRIN: 260403-G-CS621-3379
    Filename: DOD_111833429
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    TAGS

    Pacific Strike Team
    U.S. Coast Guard

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