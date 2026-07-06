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    Breaking the Stigma: A Mental Health Journey

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Matthews, 325th Operations Group first sergeant, shares his journey with mental health at Tyndall Air Force Base, July 10, 2026. This video highlights available support systems and emphasizes Matthews' mindset that seeking help is a sign of strength. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 13:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014292
    VIRIN: 260710-F-RP050-1001
    Filename: DOD_111833346
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Breaking the Stigma: A Mental Health Journey, by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Resilience
    Mental Health
    awareness

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