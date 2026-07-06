U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Matthews, 325th Operations Group first sergeant, shares his journey with mental health at Tyndall Air Force Base, July 10, 2026. This video highlights available support systems and emphasizes Matthews' mindset that seeking help is a sign of strength. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 13:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014292
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-RP050-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111833346
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Breaking the Stigma: A Mental Health Journey, by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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