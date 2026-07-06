A public service announcement shows the dangers of speeding to U.S. Airmen on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 8, 2026. The video highlights the negative impacts speeding has on victims and the consequences violators could face. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 13:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1014290
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-IE886-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111833328
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Speeding Is Not Okay, by SrA Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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