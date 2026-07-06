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    Speeding Is Not Okay

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    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    A public service announcement shows the dangers of speeding to U.S. Airmen on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 8, 2026. The video highlights the negative impacts speeding has on victims and the consequences violators could face. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 13:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1014290
    VIRIN: 260708-F-IE886-1001
    Filename: DOD_111833328
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Speeding Is Not Okay, by SrA Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keesler Air Force Base

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