July 124th in 124

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014289" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The July edition of "124th in 124" features Col. Anthony Skeesick, commander of the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing, as he introduces himself to the wing, reflects on Independence Day, and thanks Airmen and their families for their continued service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)