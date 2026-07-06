The July edition of "124th in 124" features Col. Anthony Skeesick, commander of the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing, as he introduces himself to the wing, reflects on Independence Day, and thanks Airmen and their families for their continued service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 13:35
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1014289
|VIRIN:
|260709-Z-YH478-9565
|Filename:
|DOD_111833326
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, July 124th in 124, by MSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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