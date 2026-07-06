(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    July 124th in 124

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The July edition of "124th in 124" features Col. Anthony Skeesick, commander of the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing, as he introduces himself to the wing, reflects on Independence Day, and thanks Airmen and their families for their continued service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 13:35
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1014289
    VIRIN: 260709-Z-YH478-9565
    Filename: DOD_111833326
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July 124th in 124, by MSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    124th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video