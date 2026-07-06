Air Force Design Awards 2025 (awards ceremony video)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014285" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The United States Air Force Design Awards Program was established in 1976 to recognize and promote design excellence. Since its inception, it has grown into a crucial and institutionalized program within the Air Force. It’s widely acknowledged throughout the federal government and has a strong support from professionals in the private sector. More than just a competition, the winning projects set the standard for design excellence that the Department of the Air Force strives for in all its facilities and installations. Each year, three levels of awards are presented: the Honor Award, the highest distinction, the Merit Award, and the Citation Award. (U.S. Air Force video produced by Luke Allen)