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    Air Force Design Awards 2025 (awards ceremony video)

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    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    The United States Air Force Design Awards Program was established in 1976 to recognize and promote design excellence. Since its inception, it has grown into a crucial and institutionalized program within the Air Force. It’s widely acknowledged throughout the federal government and has a strong support from professionals in the private sector. More than just a competition, the winning projects set the standard for design excellence that the Department of the Air Force strives for in all its facilities and installations. Each year, three levels of awards are presented: the Honor Award, the highest distinction, the Merit Award, and the Citation Award. (U.S. Air Force video produced by Luke Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 13:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014285
    VIRIN: 260626-F-HE309-1001
    Filename: DOD_111833289
    Length: 00:11:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Design Awards 2025 (awards ceremony video), by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFIMSC, AFCEC, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Design Awards

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