Air Force Design Awards 2025 (awards ceremony video)

The United States Air Force Design Awards Program was established in 1976 to recognize and promote design excellence. Since its inception, it has grown into a crucial and institutionalized program within the Air Force. It’s widely acknowledged throughout the federal government and has a strong support from professionals in the private sector. More than just a competition, the winning projects set the standard for design excellence that the Department of the Air Force strives for in all its facilities and installations. Each year, three levels of awards are presented: the Honor Award, the highest distinction, the Merit Award, and the Citation Award. (U.S. Air Force video produced by Luke Allen)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 13:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014285
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-HE309-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111833289
|Length:
|00:11:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
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