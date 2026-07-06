Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center Commanding Officer Discusses MyNavy Tracker

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014282" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Capt. Christy Sibley, commanding officer of Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, discusses MyNavy Tracker and how the application improves the permanent change of station process for Sailors and their families by increasing visibility, streamlining communication and providing real-time status updates throughout a move. The interview highlights the importance of modernizing pay and personnel services while improving the customer experience across the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. j.g. Greg Hall)