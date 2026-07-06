Capt. Christy Sibley, commanding officer of Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, discusses MyNavy Tracker and how the application improves the permanent change of station process for Sailors and their families by increasing visibility, streamlining communication and providing real-time status updates throughout a move. The interview highlights the importance of modernizing pay and personnel services while improving the customer experience across the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. j.g. Greg Hall)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 13:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1014282
|VIRIN:
|260701-N-OT701-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111833177
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center Commanding Officer Discusses MyNavy Tracker, by LTJG Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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