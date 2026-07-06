U.S. Department of State’s Urban Search and Rescue Teams Conducts Demobilization Day 2

The U.S. Department of State’s four urban search and rescue teams, rescue teams from Fairfax County, VA; Los Angeles County, CA; Miami-Dade County, FL; and the city of Miami, FL, conduct demobilization at their Base of Operations in Caracas, Venezuela, July 5, 2026. The DART remains on the ground to surge humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela impacted by the recent earthquakes. (U.S. Marine Corps Video)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 12:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014277
|VIRIN:
|260705-M-IC428-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111833057
|Length:
|00:05:22
|Location:
|VE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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