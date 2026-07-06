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    MQ-9 Reaper Take Off

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    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    An MQ-9 Reaper aircraft from the 163d Attack Wing takes off at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., July 9,, 2026. The MQ-9 Reaper is an armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft that is employed primarily against dynamic execution targets and secondarily as an intelligence collection asset. Given its significant loiter time, wide-range sensors, multi-mode communications suite, and precision weapons, it provides a unique capability to perform strike, coordination, and reconnaissance against high-value, fleeting, and time-sensitive targets. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 13:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014273
    VIRIN: 260709-F-RZ465-7047
    Filename: DOD_111833017
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, MQ-9 Reaper Take Off, by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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