MQ-9 Reaper Take Off

An MQ-9 Reaper aircraft from the 163d Attack Wing takes off at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., July 9,, 2026. The MQ-9 Reaper is an armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft that is employed primarily against dynamic execution targets and secondarily as an intelligence collection asset. Given its significant loiter time, wide-range sensors, multi-mode communications suite, and precision weapons, it provides a unique capability to perform strike, coordination, and reconnaissance against high-value, fleeting, and time-sensitive targets. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 13:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014273
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-RZ465-7047
|Filename:
|DOD_111833017
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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