The U.S. Department of State’s U.S. Urban Search and Rescue conducts demobilization Day 3

The U.S. Department of State’s U.S. Urban Search and Rescue conducts demobilization pat the Base of Operations in Maiquetia, Venezuela, July 4, 2026. The Department’s Disaster Assistance Response Team remains on the ground to surge humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela impacted by the recent earthquakes. (U.S. Marine Corps Video)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 11:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014271
|VIRIN:
|260706-M-IC428-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111832942
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|VE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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