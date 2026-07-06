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    The U.S. Department of State’s U.S. Urban Search and Rescue conducts demobilization Day 3

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    VENEZUELA

    07.06.2026

    Video by Cpl. Marc Imprevert 

    U.S. Department of State           

    The U.S. Department of State’s U.S. Urban Search and Rescue conducts demobilization pat the Base of Operations in Maiquetia, Venezuela, July 4, 2026. The Department’s Disaster Assistance Response Team remains on the ground to surge humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela impacted by the recent earthquakes. (U.S. Marine Corps Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 11:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014271
    VIRIN: 260706-M-IC428-1001
    Filename: DOD_111832942
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: VE

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    TAGS

    VenEarthquake
    DART, Department of State; MAGTF; SOUTHCOM; USMCNews; VenEarthquake

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