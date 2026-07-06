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    U.S. Department of State’s Disaster Assistance Response Team Conducts Demobilization

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    VENEZUELA

    07.04.2026

    Video by Cpl. Marc Imprevert 

    U.S. Department of State           

    The U.S. Department of State’s Disaster Assistance Response Team conducts demobilization at the U.S. Search and Rescue Base of Operations in Caracas, Venezuela, July 4, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Marine Corps Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 10:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014269
    VIRIN: 260704-M-IC428-1001
    Filename: DOD_111832899
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: VE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    DART, Department of State; MAGTF; SOUTHCOM; USMCNews; VenEarthquake

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