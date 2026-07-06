The U.S. Department of State’s Disaster Assistance Response Team conducts demobilization at the U.S. Search and Rescue Base of Operations in Caracas, Venezuela, July 4, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Marine Corps Video)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 10:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014269
|VIRIN:
|260704-M-IC428-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111832899
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|VE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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