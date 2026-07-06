260707-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 7, 2026) AFN Naples video spot highlighting the Carney Park Golf Course. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 10:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014262
|VIRIN:
|260707-N-UQ924-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111832821
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Video Spot - Carney Park Golf Course, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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