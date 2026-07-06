260630: Marine Live Fire Exercise with Panamanian Partners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014261" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps members assigned to the Headquarters Battery, 10th Marine Regiment, and members of Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, conduct a live fire exercise in Panama City, Panama, June 30, 2026. This exercise provides students with the opportunity to develop and refine skills with the M240B light machine gun. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)