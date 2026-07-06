U.S. Marine Corps members assigned to the Headquarters Battery, 10th Marine Regiment, and members of Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, conduct a live fire exercise in Panama City, Panama, June 30, 2026. This exercise provides students with the opportunity to develop and refine skills with the M240B light machine gun. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014261
|VIRIN:
|260630-A-LY455-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111832809
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260630: Marine Live Fire Exercise with Panamanian Partners, by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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