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    260630: Marine Live Fire Exercise with Panamanian Partners

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    PANAMA

    06.30.2026

    Video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Marine Corps members assigned to the Headquarters Battery, 10th Marine Regiment, and members of Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, conduct a live fire exercise in Panama City, Panama, June 30, 2026. This exercise provides students with the opportunity to develop and refine skills with the M240B light machine gun. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014261
    VIRIN: 260630-A-LY455-2001
    Filename: DOD_111832809
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260630: Marine Live Fire Exercise with Panamanian Partners, by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Marine Corps, M240B, Machine Gun, Joint Exercise, Panama

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