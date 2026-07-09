July 9, 2026 AMCOM Town Hall

Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, Command Sergeant Major Chris Doss, and Deputy to the Commanding General Mr. Don Nitti hosted a town hall on July 9, 2026. The command group updated the AMCOM workforce and presented awards to recipients.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 09:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014256
|VIRIN:
|260709-O-CT301-2193
|Filename:
|DOD_111832561
|Length:
|01:11:55
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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