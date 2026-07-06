A video highlighting simple meal preparation strategies to stay healthy in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 10, 2026. Simple meals and prepping strategies help service members save time, money, and stress that keeps them ready for their overall mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 08:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014252
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-UC180-1631
|Filename:
|DOD_111832545
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Get Fit Meal Prep - Tuna Salad Dip Recipe, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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