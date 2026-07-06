SOCEUR 2026: A Year in Motion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014250" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Throughout the year, service members with U.S. Special Operations Command Europe trained and operated across the European theater alongside NATO Allied and partner forces. SOCEUR is committed to building readiness, strengthening interoperability and reinforcing the relationships that keep our forces prepared for tomorrow's challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)