Throughout the year, service members with U.S. Special Operations Command Europe trained and operated across the European theater alongside NATO Allied and partner forces. SOCEUR is committed to building readiness, strengthening interoperability and reinforcing the relationships that keep our forces prepared for tomorrow's challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 10:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014250
|VIRIN:
|260616-Z-OJ073-5306
|PIN:
|616202
|Filename:
|DOD_111832529
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SOCEUR 2026: A Year in Motion, by CPT Christopher Booker, SGT Glenn Brennan, CPT Angela Clemons, MSG Zane Craig, MAJ Travis Mueller, SFC Brandon Nelson, 1SG HollyAnn Nicom, SPC Skylin Simpson, SGT David Thomson and SSG Melyssa Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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