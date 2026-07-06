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    SOCEUR 2026: A Year in Motion

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    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.15.2026

    Video by Capt. Christopher Booker, Sgt. Glenn Brennan, Capt. Angela Clemons, Master Sgt. Zane Craig, Maj. Travis Mueller, Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Nelson, 1st Sgt. HollyAnn Nicom, Spc. Skylin Simpson, Sgt. David Thomson and Staff Sgt. Melyssa Vazquez

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Throughout the year, service members with U.S. Special Operations Command Europe trained and operated across the European theater alongside NATO Allied and partner forces. SOCEUR is committed to building readiness, strengthening interoperability and reinforcing the relationships that keep our forces prepared for tomorrow's challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 10:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014250
    VIRIN: 260616-Z-OJ073-5306
    PIN: 616202
    Filename: DOD_111832529
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, SOCEUR 2026: A Year in Motion, by CPT Christopher Booker, SGT Glenn Brennan, CPT Angela Clemons, MSG Zane Craig, MAJ Travis Mueller, SFC Brandon Nelson, 1SG HollyAnn Nicom, SPC Skylin Simpson, SGT David Thomson and SSG Melyssa Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe
    StrongerTogether
    SOFinEurope
    AlwaysTraining
    Airborne
    Bison2026

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