260704-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 4, 2026) AFN Naples video news package highlighting U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples' 2026 Festa Americana celebration at Carney Park in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 07:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014248
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-NY362-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111832510
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Video News- NSA Naples Festa Americana 2026, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.