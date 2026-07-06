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    AFN Naples Video News- NSA Naples Festa Americana 2026

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    260704-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 4, 2026) AFN Naples video news package highlighting U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples' 2026 Festa Americana celebration at Carney Park in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 07:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014248
    VIRIN: 260704-N-NY362-1001
    Filename: DOD_111832510
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Video News- NSA Naples Festa Americana 2026, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    4th Of July
    Carney Park
    FESTA AMERICANA
    United States
    NSA Naples

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