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    From steel to security: Inside NATO’s defence factories International

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    07.09.2026

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    Natochannel           

    From an armoured vehicle production line in France to a helicopter assembly plant in Poland and an ammunition factory in Czechia, NATO's defence industry is accelerating production to meet the demands of a rapidly changing security environment.
    As NATO Allies increase defence investment and expand industrial capacity, manufacturers say they are ready to deliver at scale.
    New technologies, greater production capabilities, and closer cooperation between industry and Allies are helping strengthen NATO's collective defence and deterrence.
    Featuring exclusive access to Europe's defence factories and interviews with industry leaders, we explore how Europe's defence industry is transforming to keep pace with today's security challenges.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 06:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014245
    VIRIN: 260710-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_111832462
    Length: 00:10:38
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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