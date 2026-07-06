From steel to security: Inside NATO’s defence factories Master

From an armoured vehicle production line in France to a helicopter assembly plant in Poland and an ammunition factory in Czechia, NATO's defence industry is accelerating production to meet the demands of a rapidly changing security environment.
As NATO Allies increase defence investment and expand industrial capacity, manufacturers say they are ready to deliver at scale.
New technologies, greater production capabilities, and closer cooperation between industry and Allies are helping strengthen NATO's collective defence and deterrence.
Featuring exclusive access to Europe's defence factories and interviews with industry leaders, we explore how Europe's defence industry is transforming to keep pace with today's security challenges.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 06:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014244
|VIRIN:
|260710-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111832461
|Length:
|00:10:37
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
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|0
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