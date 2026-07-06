From steel to security: Inside NATO’s defence factories Mastersubs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014243" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

From an armoured vehicle production line in France to a helicopter assembly plant in Poland and an ammunition factory in Czechia, NATO's defence industry is accelerating production to meet the demands of a rapidly changing security environment.

As NATO Allies increase defence investment and expand industrial capacity, manufacturers say they are ready to deliver at scale.

New technologies, greater production capabilities, and closer cooperation between industry and Allies are helping strengthen NATO's collective defence and deterrence.

Featuring exclusive access to Europe's defence factories and interviews with industry leaders, we explore how Europe's defence industry is transforming to keep pace with today's security challenges.