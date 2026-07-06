Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26 earns historic milestone certification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014241" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26 became certified as a Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force for the first time in the rotational force's 15-year history while participating in Exercise Balikatan 26 in May 2026. The five-month certification process began during Exercise Steel Knight 25 and validated MRF-D’s ability to execute their mission essential tasks to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, allies and partners during their six-month rotational deployment while providing a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez, Sgt. Kyle Chan, Cpl. Grant Schirmer, Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Silent Hunter performed by makesound/stock.adobe.com