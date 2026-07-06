Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26 became certified as a Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force for the first time in the rotational force's 15-year history while participating in Exercise Balikatan 26 in May 2026. The five-month certification process began during Exercise Steel Knight 25 and validated MRF-D’s ability to execute their mission essential tasks to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, allies and partners during their six-month rotational deployment while providing a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez, Sgt. Kyle Chan, Cpl. Grant Schirmer, Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Silent Hunter performed by makesound/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 06:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014241
|VIRIN:
|260709-M-AV302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111832394
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26 earns historic milestone certification, by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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