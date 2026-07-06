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    Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26 earns historic milestone certification

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    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.08.2026

    Video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26 became certified as a Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force for the first time in the rotational force's 15-year history while participating in Exercise Balikatan 26 in May 2026. The five-month certification process began during Exercise Steel Knight 25 and validated MRF-D’s ability to execute their mission essential tasks to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, allies and partners during their six-month rotational deployment while providing a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez, Sgt. Kyle Chan, Cpl. Grant Schirmer, Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Silent Hunter performed by makesound/stock.adobe.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 06:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014241
    VIRIN: 260709-M-AV302-1001
    Filename: DOD_111832394
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26 earns historic milestone certification, by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SPMAGTF, MRF-D, certification, Australia, Marines, USMC

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