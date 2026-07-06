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    Exercise Operation Group War Day 26.2

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.24.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel, Airman 1st Class Antone Williams and Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Operations Group participate in Exercise Operations Group War Day 26.2 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, and the Adriatic Sea, June 25, 2026. The large-force exercise integrated multiple 31st OG squadrons alongside Italian partners to conduct simultaneous operations in simulated contested environments, strengthening combat search and rescue readiness, joint interoperability and mission execution through realistic air and ground training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 10:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014239
    VIRIN: 260625-F-EM016-5899
    Filename: DOD_111832386
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

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    This work, Exercise Operation Group War Day 26.2, by SrA Zachary Jakel, A1C Antone Williams and A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    31 FW, Aviano AB, 31 OG, 606 ACS, partnerships

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