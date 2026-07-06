Exercise Operation Group War Day 26.2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014239" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Operations Group participate in Exercise Operations Group War Day 26.2 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, and the Adriatic Sea, June 25, 2026. The large-force exercise integrated multiple 31st OG squadrons alongside Italian partners to conduct simultaneous operations in simulated contested environments, strengthening combat search and rescue readiness, joint interoperability and mission execution through realistic air and ground training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)