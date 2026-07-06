U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Operations Group participate in Exercise Operations Group War Day 26.2 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, and the Adriatic Sea, June 25, 2026. The large-force exercise integrated multiple 31st OG squadrons alongside Italian partners to conduct simultaneous operations in simulated contested environments, strengthening combat search and rescue readiness, joint interoperability and mission execution through realistic air and ground training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 03:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014234
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-TT513-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111832293
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Operation Group War Day 26.2, by SrA Zachary Jakel, A1C Antone Williams, A1C Gabrielle Hain and A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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