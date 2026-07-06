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    Atlanta Falcons players touch down in Japan for USO visit to Camp Zama

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    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.09.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Four players from the Atlanta Falcons recently visited Camp Zama, bringing some pro football festivities as part of a USO Japan-organized event! Fans enjoyed a meet-and-greet the players — complete with autographs and photos — while the players toured the base, thanked service members, and wrapped up the day at the Youth Center teaching kids football and sharing an inspiring message.

    Grateful for these special moments!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 02:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014231
    VIRIN: 260710-A-MS361-7372
    Filename: DOD_111832119
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Atlanta Falcons players touch down in Japan for USO visit to Camp Zama, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    Atalanta Falcons
    U.S. Army
    USO

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