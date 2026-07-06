Atlanta Falcons players touch down in Japan for USO visit to Camp Zama

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014231" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Four players from the Atlanta Falcons recently visited Camp Zama, bringing some pro football festivities as part of a USO Japan-organized event! Fans enjoyed a meet-and-greet the players — complete with autographs and photos — while the players toured the base, thanked service members, and wrapped up the day at the Youth Center teaching kids football and sharing an inspiring message.



Grateful for these special moments!