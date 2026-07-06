Four players from the Atlanta Falcons recently visited Camp Zama, bringing some pro football festivities as part of a USO Japan-organized event! Fans enjoyed a meet-and-greet the players — complete with autographs and photos — while the players toured the base, thanked service members, and wrapped up the day at the Youth Center teaching kids football and sharing an inspiring message.
Grateful for these special moments!
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 02:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014231
|VIRIN:
|260710-A-MS361-7372
|Filename:
|DOD_111832119
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Atlanta Falcons players touch down in Japan for USO visit to Camp Zama, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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