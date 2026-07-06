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    B-Roll: Sea Hunter departs Pearl Harbor to begin RIMPAC 2026 sea phase

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    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Carlstrom  

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy medium displacement unmanned surface vessel Sea Hunter departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to begin the sea phase of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 7, 2026. Unmanned and remotely operated vessels extend the capability of interconnected manned platform sensors to enhance capacity across the multinational force. Thirty nations, over 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Carlstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 02:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014226
    VIRIN: 260707-N-NB544-5078
    Filename: DOD_111832089
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: Sea Hunter departs Pearl Harbor to begin RIMPAC 2026 sea phase, by PO1 Kyle Carlstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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