B-Roll: Partner nations participate in maritime security training tabletop exercise during RIMPAC 2026

Partner nation service members participate in an area maritime security training and exercise program tabletop exercise as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Coast Guard Station Honolulu, Hawaii, July 9, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 02:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014219
|VIRIN:
|260709-N-DP708-2008
|Filename:
|DOD_111832033
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|COAST GUARD STATION HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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