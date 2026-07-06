Pacific Spotlight Yokota SUPLEX SUMMIT - NO GRAPHIC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014217" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Just a recap of the SUPLEX SUMMIT tournament we hosted here at Yokota on June 27! It was a super chill day of gaming, but things definitely still got competitive once the brackets started. We had people facing off in Street Fighter, Tekken, and Super Smash Bros.



The main goal was just to hang out, play some games, and build some good camaraderie around the base. Shoutout to everyone who came out to play, spectate, or just grab some food and chill with us!