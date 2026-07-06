Just a recap of the SUPLEX SUMMIT tournament we hosted here at Yokota on June 27! It was a super chill day of gaming, but things definitely still got competitive once the brackets started. We had people facing off in Street Fighter, Tekken, and Super Smash Bros.
The main goal was just to hang out, play some games, and build some good camaraderie around the base. Shoutout to everyone who came out to play, spectate, or just grab some food and chill with us!
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 00:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014217
|VIRIN:
|260627-N-GE102-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111832009
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight Yokota SUPLEX SUMMIT - NO GRAPHIC, by SA Evan Iannazzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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