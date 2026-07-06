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    Radio Around the Region - Mental Health Resources

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    JAPAN

    07.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Radio Around the Region Interview with U.S. Air Force Major Simmonette Reyes, the officer in charge of Yokota's Mental Health Clinic, addressing the stigma around seeking help and sharing what mental health resources are available to service members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 00:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014215
    VIRIN: 260709-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_111831961
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region - Mental Health Resources, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Resources
    Air Force
    AFN
    Help
    Mental Health
    Yokota

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