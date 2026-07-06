Radio Around the Region - Mental Health Resources

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014215" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Radio Around the Region Interview with U.S. Air Force Major Simmonette Reyes, the officer in charge of Yokota's Mental Health Clinic, addressing the stigma around seeking help and sharing what mental health resources are available to service members.