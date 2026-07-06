B-Roll: BRP Miguel Malvar departs Pearl Harbor to begin RIMPAC 2026 sea phase

Philippine Navy Miguel Malvar-class guided-missile frigate BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG06) and U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) depart Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to start the sea phase of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 9, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Amber Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 02:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014210
|VIRIN:
|260709-A-ET233-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111831898
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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