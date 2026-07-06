Atsugi Independence Day Celebration - NO GRAPHICS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014208" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAF Atsugi hosts their independence day celebration at the Taylor Field on July 2, 2026. The event brought together service members, their families, civilian employees and members of the local community to celebrate America's birthday with live entertainment, food vendors, family activities and a fireworks display. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)