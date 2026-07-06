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    Atsugi Independence Day 2026

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    JAPAN

    07.07.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado 

    AFN Tokyo

    NAF Atsugi hosts their independence day celebration at the Taylor Field on July 2, 2026. The event brought together service members, their families, civilian employees and members of the local community to celebrate America's birthday with live entertainment, food vendors, family activities and a fireworks display. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 00:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014207
    VIRIN: 260708-F-BU960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111831802
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Atsugi Independence Day 2026, by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    atsugi
    independence day
    music
    japan
    america
    festival

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