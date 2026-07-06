NAF Atsugi hosts their independence day celebration at the Taylor Field on July 2, 2026. The event brought together service members, their families, civilian employees and members of the local community to celebrate America's birthday with live entertainment, food vendors, family activities and a fireworks display. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 00:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014207
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-BU960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111831802
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Atsugi Independence Day 2026, by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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