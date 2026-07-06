Headquarters Battalion Change of Command Ceremony at MCBH

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014206" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Andrew Koch,outgoing commanding officer of Headquarters Battalion (HQBN), Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) relinquishes command to, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Anthony Suh, incoming commanding officer of HQBN, MCBH, during a change of command ceremony at MCBH, July 2, 2026. The change of command ceremony marks the formal transfer of authority and responsibility between commanding officers while honoring the Marines who support the unit's mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)