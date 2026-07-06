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    Headquarters Battalion Change of Command Ceremony at MCBH

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Andrew Koch,outgoing commanding officer of Headquarters Battalion (HQBN), Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) relinquishes command to, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Anthony Suh, incoming commanding officer of HQBN, MCBH, during a change of command ceremony at MCBH, July 2, 2026. The change of command ceremony marks the formal transfer of authority and responsibility between commanding officers while honoring the Marines who support the unit's mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 21:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014206
    VIRIN: 260702-M-GP262-9360
    Filename: DOD_111831782
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: HAWAII, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Headquarters Battalion Change of Command Ceremony at MCBH, by LCpl Samuel Estridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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