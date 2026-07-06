Headquarters Battalion Change of Command Ceremony at MCBH

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Andrew Koch,outgoing commanding officer of Headquarters Battalion (HQBN), Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) relinquishes command to, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Anthony Suh, incoming commanding officer of HQBN, MCBH, during a change of command ceremony at MCBH, July 2, 2026. The change of command ceremony marks the formal transfer of authority and responsibility between commanding officers while honoring the Marines who support the unit's mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 21:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014206
|VIRIN:
|260702-M-GP262-9360
|Filename:
|DOD_111831782
|Length:
|00:06:26
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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