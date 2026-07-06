Canadian Royal Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) conducts a replenishment at sea with U.S. Navy Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE-11) in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii during the sea phase of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 8, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Australian Navy video by Leading Seaman Imagery Specialist Shaun Chatfield)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 21:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014189
|VIRIN:
|260708-O-N0842-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111831580
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, B-Roll: HMCS Ottawa conducts a replenishment at sea during RIMPAC 2026 sea phase, by OR-5 Shaun Chatfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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