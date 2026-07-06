Annual Training 2026 Lifecycle Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014188" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, hold a life cycle ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 9, 2026. Soldiers were recognized during an award ceremony for their outstanding proficiency, dedication, and commitment to excellence, highlighting their contributions to the unit’s readiness and mission success. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Hassani Ribera and Staff Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez).