Annual Training 2026 Lifecycle Ceremony

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, hold a life cycle ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 9, 2026. Soldiers were recognized during an award ceremony for their outstanding proficiency, dedication, and commitment to excellence, highlighting their contributions to the unit’s readiness and mission success. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Hassani Ribera and Staff Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez).
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 20:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014188
|VIRIN:
|260709-Z-KB014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111831575
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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