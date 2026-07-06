(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Annual Training 2026 Lifecycle Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    07.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Melendez and Sgt. Hassani Ribera Soto

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, hold a life cycle ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 9, 2026. Soldiers were recognized during an award ceremony for their outstanding proficiency, dedication, and commitment to excellence, highlighting their contributions to the unit’s readiness and mission success. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Hassani Ribera and Staff Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 20:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014188
    VIRIN: 260709-Z-KB014-1001
    Filename: DOD_111831575
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Training 2026 Lifecycle Ceremony, by SSG Eliezer Melendez and SGT Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video