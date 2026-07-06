USS Nimitz Arrives at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (July 9, 2026) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk (NSN), Virginia, July 9, 2026. Nimitz arrived at NSN, following a successful Southern Seas deployment to U.S. 4th Fleet and participation in Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 and International Naval Review (INR) 250. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Megan Schwengel)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014183
|VIRIN:
|260709-N-MH895-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111831452
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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