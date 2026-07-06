Nimitz Sailors Man the Rails

NORFOLK, Va. (July 9, 2026) Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship arrives at Naval Station Norfolk (NSN), Virginia, July 9, 2026. Nimitz arrived at NSN, following a successful Southern Seas deployment to U.S. 4th Fleet and participation in Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 and International Naval Review (INR) 250. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gina Gallia)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014182
|VIRIN:
|260709-N-JG278-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111831449
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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