Nimitz Sailors Man the Rails

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014182" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NORFOLK, Va. (July 9, 2026) Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship arrives at Naval Station Norfolk (NSN), Virginia, July 9, 2026. Nimitz arrived at NSN, following a successful Southern Seas deployment to U.S. 4th Fleet and participation in Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 and International Naval Review (INR) 250. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gina Gallia)