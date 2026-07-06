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    Nimitz Sailors Man the Rails

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gina Gallia 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 9, 2026) Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship arrives at Naval Station Norfolk (NSN), Virginia, July 9, 2026. Nimitz arrived at NSN, following a successful Southern Seas deployment to U.S. 4th Fleet and participation in Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 and International Naval Review (INR) 250. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gina Gallia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014182
    VIRIN: 260709-N-JG278-2001
    Filename: DOD_111831449
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Man the Rails, by PO3 Gina Gallia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
    Naval Station Norfolk
    homeport

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