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    Timelapse: USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

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    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Video by Ryan Hill 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    NNSY welcomed USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) July 7 in advance of its Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). Check out this timelapse of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) pulling in at America's Shipyard!

    Check out the full arrival story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/569529/norfolk-naval-shipyard-welcomes-uss-gerald-r-ford-its-first-planned-incremental-availability

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 17:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014181
    VIRIN: 260707-N-SY577-5996
    Filename: DOD_111831436
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Timelapse: USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, by Ryan Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

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