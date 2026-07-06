NNSY welcomed USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) July 7 in advance of its Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). Check out this timelapse of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) pulling in at America's Shipyard!
Check out the full arrival story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/569529/norfolk-naval-shipyard-welcomes-uss-gerald-r-ford-its-first-planned-incremental-availability
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 17:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014181
|VIRIN:
|260707-N-SY577-5996
|Filename:
|DOD_111831436
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Timelapse: USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, by Ryan Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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