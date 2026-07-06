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    B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 3d AA Bn. conduct driving refamiliarization

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Anita Ramos 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct driving refamiliarization at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 8, 2026.  Amphibious vehicle crews conduct diverse training evolutions across both land and sea, strengthening their ability to operate effectively in austere, complex, and turbulent battlespaces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anita Ramos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 18:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014180
    VIRIN: 260708-M-LQ016-1001
    Filename: DOD_111831425
    Length: 00:05:49
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 3d AA Bn. conduct driving refamiliarization, by Sgt Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USMC, 1st Marine Division, 3d AA Bn, Tracks, AAV, ACV

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