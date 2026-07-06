U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct driving refamiliarization at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 8, 2026. Amphibious vehicle crews conduct diverse training evolutions across both land and sea, strengthening their ability to operate effectively in austere, complex, and turbulent battlespaces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anita Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 18:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014180
|VIRIN:
|260708-M-LQ016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111831425
|Length:
|00:05:49
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 3d AA Bn. conduct driving refamiliarization, by Sgt Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.